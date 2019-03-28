Why so rough?

The News this week received a letter and a complaint with regards to the CN rail crossing south of town. Why is it so rough? It prompted us to take a look at the CN rail crossing, and yes, we have to agree it is rough, and yes so many have got used to it. But when a bill comes in for $1,100 to repair the front end of your ride well yes, something has to be done.

The News contacted CN and as yet received no reply, but we are on the case. If your vehicle has suffered damage due to the rough crossing, you know what to do, give the office a call!