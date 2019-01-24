Wadena News

Wadena’s CAO resigns

Wadena’s Chief Administration Officer Ferne Hebig announced her resignation yesterday with her last official day slated for  March 23, 2019.  Hebig received an offer ‘she couldn’t refuse’ from Naicam, Sask.

“The offer from Naicam was just too good to tun down especially since I would be returning to the place where I began my career in administration…. This move is in no way a reflection on the staff, council, or community. Wadena has been very good to me and I have enjoyed working here and getting to know everyone.”

