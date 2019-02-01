Wadena artist receives $5,000 Indigenous/Métis Art and Artists grant

Wadena artist Celina Quewezance received a $5,000 Indigenous/Métis Art and Artists grant from the Saskatchewan Arts Board to “further her multidisciplinary First Nations traditional artistry by learning new arts and teachings from First Nations elders and artists.”

The Indigenous/Métis Art and Artists program aims to increase access to public funding by Indigenous artists in Saskatchewan, either to develop their artistic/cultural practices or to share their art, skills and teachings.

At the most recent grant deadlines, the Saskatchewan Arts Board awarded funding to more than 110 individuals and organizations, totalling over $840,000. Arts Board funding supports a variety of initiatives, including organizations that provide ongoing programs in the arts, the creative work of professional artists, community art projects and the engagement of professional artists to work in schools with students and teachers.

Established in 1948, the Saskatchewan Arts Board is the oldest public arts funder in North America and the second oldest in the world after the Arts Council of Great Britain. We provide grants, programs and services to individuals and groups whose activities have an impact on the arts in Saskatchewan and ensure that opportunities exist for Saskatchewan residents to experience all art forms.