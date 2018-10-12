Viterra officially opens new terminal in Wadena

By Andy Labdon.

The landscape around Wadena has changed this year with a new multi-million-dollar Viterra terminal constructed last year dominating the horizon. It replaces two older Viterra, four and five thousand tonne capacity elevators that have served the area since the early sixties and eighties and, as of last week now demolished

Viterra has for the past 100 years served farmers throughout Saskatchewan, and with the new Viterra Terminal east of Wadena making its mark on the skyline it is also making a mark in innovations and service.

The new Viterra terminal began operations on July 2 this year and last week invited customers, employees and officials to celebrate the grand opening of the facility.

See next weeks edition of the Wadena News for the full story out Monday Oct15.