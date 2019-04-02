Truck route study gathers momentum

Charlie Billings from the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure gave a short presentation regarding the proposed truck route or bypass for the town of Wadena during the R.M. of Lakeview’s annual general meeting at Hendon on April 1. Invited to broach the subject by Reeve Mervin Kryzanowski, Billings is the only designated regional planner in Saskatchewan making the partnership with the RM and the Town of Wadena rather unique.

“My main role at the moment is to explain what we want to accomplish and how, ” Billings stressed, adding that no option had yet been agreed upon and that planning was only at the data collection stage. The project’s foundation is the alleged problem of speeding semis and the volume of traffic going through Wadena that has led some to call for a bypass.

Billings explained in his opening remarks on the concept of regional transportation planning and that with a partnership, transportation issues that can either support or hinder growth and development can be solved by working together. He explained the complexities of planning and finding solutions to problems can take time and can be quite expensive in the larger urban centres, but for this unique partnership, project costs could be kept to a minimum.

Billings mentioned that it was not always the case that a bypass would work or was wanted as in the case of Estevan and Weyburn, where the former wanted a bypass while the latter did not.

The review process started in January this year where an agreement was made between the R.M. of Lakeview, the Town of Wadena, and the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure to work in partnership. In February background data was collected, and last month a needs assessment was conducted. The next step will be to develop potential options to solve the root problem followed by public engagement, and finally, recommendations to whatever option or project had been agreed.

One of the first questions to be asked from the floor was, “Who is going to pay?” The answer was a, ‘don’t know yet as it’s too early to say.’ However, Billings did reply, “It could be provincially funded, or it could be shared, depending on which option is chosen.”

Safety was a concern as with a bypass there is a potential for creating high-speed intersections at Hwy. 5 and Hwy. 35. Billings felt this concern would be scrutinized in any planning option, and all safety aspects are taken into consideration.

Some voicing opposition to the idea of a bypass stated that Humboldt and Tisdale have semis running through town and they have ‘no problem.’ A comment also was made that to stop speeding trucks in Wadena a simple, cost-effective solution would be to install a series of stop signs down Main Street at intersections, such as it is in Tisdale.

Another fear was the loss of business if tourists and visitors decided to use the quicker route and bypass Wadena altogether.

The question of dangerous goods going through Wadena didn’t wash with some, who noted that Wadena has both a CN and CP rail line going through town carrying a far higher volume of dangerous goods.

One of the last comments was to try law enforcement or ask the Department of Transport for Wadena to be put on a permitted route or install stop signs or, “Try some low-cost initiatives first before indulging in a big expensive project.”

Options and more information on the project could be available as early as June.