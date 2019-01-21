Tobacco products stolen in break and enter

On Dec. 19, last year at around 4.30 am the Yellow Quill Store on Yellow Quill First Nation was broken into by two unidentified males. Stolen, were a large number of cigarettes, tobacco products, and lighters. Greenwater RCMP and Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the suspects who were seen leaving the scene in a late white model Ram 2500 or 3500 Mega Cab, with black front and rear bumpers.

If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact the Greenwater RCMP Detachment at 306-322-2550, or you may call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), through SaskTel at *8477, or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com