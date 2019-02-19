They have arrived! 

By Andy Labdon

For five days hundreds of pro-pipeline supporters travelling in the convoy have arrived in Ottawa in a mass protest against the Liberal’s policies over pipelines energy, carbon tax, and changes to Bill C69, that is affecting their jobs and livelihood.

The ‘United We Roll Convoy,’ started from Red Deer, Alberta, and rolled through Regina, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sault St Marie, Sudbury, and North Bay, Ontario, to arrive this morning outside Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Over the next two days, it’s expected that the convoy will cause street closures around Parliament Hill to accommodate semi-trucks, pickups, cars, buses, and RVs.