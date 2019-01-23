Suspects on ATM raid

Greenwater RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two unknown Caucasian males who broke into the Cornerstone Credit Union in Rose Valley Jan 22, at 4:27 a.m. CCTV footage shows the intruders smashing the walls and stealing the ATM inside. They fled in a black Ford truck with license plate 542 KAH which was later recovered near Archerwill, Saskatchewan. Greenwater RCMP and the Tisdale RCMP Forensic Identification Services unit continue to investigate.

Greenwater RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the persons in the attached photographs. If you recognize someone or a vehicle, in the pictures, please contact the Greenwater RCMP at 306-327-1200.

