Wadena town office and the Wadena Animal control officer have received reports of a number of stray dogs within the town. Most of the reports have come from the northeast area of town around Pierce and Portage.

Two particular dogs have been seen a number of times late at night or early morning scavenging from trash carts and wandering through residents’ yards. If you know the owners of the dogs pictured below, please contact the town or Animal Control at 306 338 9006.