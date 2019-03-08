Earlier this morning a significant water break occurred in the northwest area of Wadena on 3rd Street NW. Town officials say that water has been disconnected without notice to those affected areas in a bid to contain the break. Affected residents can take water jugs to the side door of the Town Office to fill jugs if they need water until 1 pm today. After 1 pm affected residents may take jugs to the Rec Centre today to be filled. The town will continue to monitor the situation posting any additional updates as they are received. We will also continue to issue updates as information comes in.