On Nov 13, 2018, Wadena RCMP received a complaint that two females had shoplifted two bottles of liquor from the Wadena Co-op liquor store. The females then left with another male without paying for the products.

If you can identify either of these females from the pictures below, please call Crime Stoppers on 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip or contact Wadena RCMP on 306-338-6500. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $2000 if the tip leads to an arrest or charge.