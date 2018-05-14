Serious accident at Englefeld

Humboldt RCMP investigating serious collision at Englefeld.

The RCMP are appealing for witnesses after a 20-year-old male was struck by a passing vehicle as he was lying on the travelled portion of Hwy. 5 near Englefeld last Friday, May 11 at around 10.45 p.m. The male suffered serious injuries and was transported by STARS to Saskatoon hospital, where he remains at this time.

Humboldt and Lanigan RCMP, along with an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, and the Englefeld Fire Department, all assisted on scene and with the investigation.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to determine if anyone saw a male near the highway at that time or has any information regarding this collision.

If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact Humboldt RCMP at 306-682-2535, or you may contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.