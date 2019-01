Wadena Volunteer firefighters were called out today at 1.30 pm to an incident involving a CN train and a semi leaving the Viterra elevator east of the community. The train, travelling west at about 40 mph collided with a semi that was crossing the track after leaving Viterra. The impact tore the trailer in half and damaged the front of the locomotive. Unconfirmed reports say the driver of the semi was uninjured but taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.