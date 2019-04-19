UPDATE* SaskTel restores service in northeast

*UPDATE* Sasktel has reported that all service has been restored in the area as of approximately 7:30 p.m.

SaskTel is currently experiencing a service outage that is impacting Internet, wireless, and landline phone services in and around Archerwill, Fosston, Hendon, Rose Valley, and Yellow Quill First Nation.

SaskTel technicians are en route and will work to restore services as quickly as possible, however they state they currently do not have an estimated time of repair.

The Wadena News will keep customers updated on SaskTel’s progress.