RCMP lay charges

Over the May long weekend, Greenwater /Rose Valley RCMP conducted a two-day search of a rural property northeast of Lintlaw SK. The result of the search led to charges laid against Tyler Last who appeared in Yorkton Court on May 22 and further held in custody to appear again in Yorkton Provincial Court on May 25.

Last was charged with the following offences, breach of probation, possession of property obtained by crime, resist/obstruct a police officer, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.

The RCMP would like to remind members of the public to keep records of property either by recording serial numbers or taking photographs of valuables as it helps RCMP to identify stolen property and return to its rightful owners.