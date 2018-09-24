Out today this weeks edition.

One election for area municipalities

BY ANDY LABDON

With the nomination period now ended for elections, surrounding municipalities have announced whether there will be elections or not in each of their jurisdictions. Beginning with the village of Quill Lake, an abandonment of poll was declared with Collin Holderness holding his seat by acclamation. However, Quill Lake still needs one to ﬁ ll more councillor’ seat, so another call for nominations will be held for that one seat. Over at the village of Fosston, an abandonment of poll was declared with Warren Line also elected by acclamation. No election will be held for the R.M. of Ponass Lake either as councillors in all three division were acclaimed: Tyrell Sunderland in Division Two; Dennis Martinson in Division Four and Ricky Sunderland in Division Six. R.M. of Barrier Valley also declared an abandonment of poll. Elected by acclamation in Division Two is Marlene Carlson, Division Four, Dennis Brown, and Division Six, Dwayne Sharpen. Elected by acclamation in Division Two for the R.M. of Kelvington is David Ewen with Garry Lisoway also acclaimed in Division Six. The story was the same for the remaining rural municipalities in the Wadena News readership area. The R.M. of Lakeside declared Wilfred Berchiminsky elected by acclamation in Division Two and Michael Ochitwa in Division Four. The RM of Invermay also declared an abandonment of poll for Division Four as Phillip Shewchuk was uncontested for that division. Familiar faces will remain in the R.M. of Lakeview as Malcolm Evans, Morris Kiland and Dwight Odelein remained uncontested in Divisions. Two, Four and Six, respectively. And election, however, will be held in the R.M. of Sasman with Bryan Myers and Megan Rumbold both vying for the Division Two seat. Elected by acclamation in Division Four is Patrick Schultz and Barry Marquette in Division Six. The R.M. of Elfros had yet to post the result of the call for nominations at the time of press.