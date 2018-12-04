On again off again!

SaskPower is warning the public about the safety impacts of the frosty conditions that have led to numerous power outages in the south and central regions of Saskatchewan. With the frost accumulating on electrical equipment, there have been countless downed lines since Friday evening.

Staying away from any downed power lines is critical. These may appear as if they are not conducting electricity, but they may still be electrified. If you spot one, always stay at least 10 metres away. If someone is in danger, call 911. Otherwise, call SaskPower’s outage line (306-310-2220), so they can make it safe as soon as possible.