News from New Zealand

By Andy Labdon

An event a year in the making came to Wadena last June when the New Zealand International Softball Academy’s 19-and-under Team arrived to pitch against the home team Rosebud Royals. It had to be one of the most exciting softball events in Wadena history that brought out a substantial crowd. The event also promoted two aspects of softball: the sport itself and local boys who would be heading to New Zealand and Australia in eight months. They will be known as the Saskatchewan Junior Canadian Royals and are to date part way through their New Zealand and Australian softball tour.

Darin Faubert, principal of Wadena Composite School sent the News an update of how the tour is progressing,

“Our current record is three wins and four losses. It has been a great experience in NZ. The entire team has been treated extremely well by the people of New Zealand. The team has enjoyed zip lining through the jungle canopy, walking the elevated bridges through the Rotorua Redwoods, boating through the Glowworm Caves, kayaking through the Bay of Islands and, of course, playing softball. To date, the boys have been awarded a treasured Royal New Zealand Navy hat for their representation of Canada and softball and had a team perform the Haka as a sign of respect. The boys have been great ambassadors for our communities and were the highlight of many children’s day at the Devonport Tournament, a tournament with 50 teams and seven age groups playing on ten diamonds.”

The team’s next stop is Sydney, Australia!