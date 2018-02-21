New lease of life possible for old school

By Andy Labdon

The old school in the village of Lintlaw has lain empty since 2006, but all that could soon change as a new lease of life to the facility may come through to grow medicinal marijuana.

The interested parties in this venture wanted to know if there would be any complaints or opposition to the planned renovation of the old school, prompting local council to hold a public meeting.

The plans were unveiled in the community hall on Feb. 12, with over a hundred residents attending. Mayor Debbie Michalicz broke the news of the planned marijuana grow operation and asked if there was any opposition.

There wasn’t.

In a small rural village that lost its grocery store in 2009, the projected 32 jobs that could be generated, plus the possibility a total of 18 more once operations are underway, would bring a much-needed boost to the small economy.

Concerns about what to do with the building have been at the back of residents’ minds because if the building was ever to be demolished, the village could be on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The numbered company’s identity is yet unknown and plans are in their infancy. They are also considering sites at Hudson Bay and Smeaton but Lintlaw residents hope that they will be the choice for the new operation.