More water woes for Wadena

Another water main break just West of Main Street and Kennedy Ave has occurred. This break will be repaired Monday, March 4th, 2019. Residents in the affected areas should be prepared for potential water service disruption as early as 7:00 am on Monday Morning. The service disruption may affect the following areas so the town is asking for residents to be prepared.

– Kennedy Ave from West of Main to 4th Street NE

– 1st Street NE (off of Kennedy)

– 3rd Street NE (North of Kennedy)

– Fourth Street NE (North of Kennedy)

– Pierce Ave from 4th Street to 3rd Street