Missing person

The RCMP in Rosthern are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly male. Victor Falk is 77 years old, 175cm tall and weighs 81kg. He may be wearing a long-sleeved plaid shirt, a blue and white hat and dark pants. Falk is in overall good physical health but is suffering from a medical condition that can cause mood changes. He does not have access to a vehicle and is known to frequent the areas around Rosthern and Waldheim.

If anyone has seen Falk or has any information they are urged to contact the Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400 or call 911