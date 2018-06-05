Greenwater RCMP and Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance from the public in solving the following crime between May 19 and 20. Unknown person(s) vandalized a property on the 300 block of 1st Street North in Rose Valley, Saskatchewan. Vehicles were smashed, and a rack of tires pushed over leaving tires all over the road.

The Greenwater RCMP would like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Rose Valley RCMP at 306-322-2550 or you may call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com where you can also view information on other unsolved crimes.