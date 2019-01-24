It’s official, new sponsor for Wadena Curling Club

By Charlene Wirtz

New sponsorship has been added at the Wadena Curling Club, which will now be known as the Wadena RE/MAX Curling Club. The Yorkton office of RE/MAX Blue Chip Realty has committed to an ongoing sponsorship of the club. Owners Robert Kozak, Glen Kozak and Doris Shank were looking for opportunities to support rural communities and are now sponsoring three small-town rinks; the hockey rinks in Langenburg and Theodore as well as Wadena’s curling rink.

“We thought it was a cool idea to sponsor small town rinks,” co-owner, President and General Manager of Yorkton’s RE/MAX, Robert Kozak, told the News. “We intend a long-term sponsorship, for as long as they’ll have us. We want to be a part of the communities we do business in and supporting the community is a priority.”

Scott Comfort, on behalf of the curling club, spoke a few words on how the sponsorship came about. “They asked if I knew any clubs that would like sponsorship,” he said. “Well, of course.” Comfort is one of Wadena’s RE/MAX agents attached to the Yorkton office. Wadena Mayor Greg Linnen also spoke, and Dwight Pomedli on behalf of the board. Kozak thanked the club and board for the opportunity to sponsor the club and affirmed RE/MAX’s commitment to supporting smaller communities. Kozak and his father Glen Kozak, co-owners of the Yorkton office, came to town to be at the official renaming of the curling rink, and attend the finals of the Jack Mally Ram Tough league.