International recognition for high school yearbook

Students at Wadena High School received an honourable mention in the Lifetouch Yearbook Contest for their 2018 Year Book. “This was the second book we created with Lifetouch, and our rep chose to enter our book in this contest, so we don’t know a lot about the contest and how many entries it had. Our rep did know that it was an international contest and attracted entries from places as far as Korea,” exclaimed Shelley Campbell, Teacher at Wadena Composite and head advisor for the Yearbook. All Yearbooks were evaluated on their theme, development, design, continuity, photography, writing, creativity, content, and coverage. Full story in this weeks edition out now.