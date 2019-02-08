Impaired Driving Charges following Collision in Watson

Humboldt RCMP were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision in Watson on Feb. 7, where an eastbound SUV had collided with a southbound semi unit at the junction of HWY.5 and HWY.6. The SUV suffered severe damage and was rendered un-driveable, the semi suffered minor damage.

Watson Volunteer Fire Dept, Quill Plains EMS, and Humboldt RCMP all attended the scene, and traffic was restricted for approximately one hour. A child passenger from the SUV was treated on scene by EMS and released with what were described as minor injuries. The drivers of the SUV and semi were not injured.

As a result of the investigation, the 35-year-old driver of the SUV was taken into custody and has since been charged criminally with Impaired Driving and Driving with blood alcohol equal to/over .08%. The driver was also charged with Failing to Obey a Stop Sign under the Traffic Safety Act.

The 35-year-old accused from Englefeld, SK will make his first court appearance on March 11 in Humboldt Provincial Court, his driver’s licence has been suspended pending court proceedings, and the SUV has been impounded.