Greenwater RCMP reports a spate of thefts

Last week between Sept. 23, and Sept. 25, approximately 800 litres of dyed diesel was stolen from a combine and swather parked on land in the RM of Kelvington near Rose Valley according to the Greenwater RCMP.

This comes on top of a spate of thefts and breaks in’s that have occurred over recent weeks. The ﬁrst was the theft of an iPhone, a charger, and registration stolen from a vehicle located at a residence in Archerwill at approximately 8 p.m. on Aug. 31. At about the same time, an older model red four-door Pontiac Grand Am was parked at that residence and it is believed those in the vehicle are responsible for the theft. The vehicle was also spotted in Rose Valley when approximately $4000 worth of tools were stolen between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1.

In another incident, a break and enter occurred between 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 18, when a rural location on the Fosston Grid was entered. Damage was caused to a travel trailer, gas was stolen from several vehicles, as was a number of tools and other miscellaneous items.

Another residence was broken into sometime during the night of Sept. 18 where approximately $899 worth of tools were stolen. Then on Sept. 21, a garage located in the 200 Block of 1st Avenue North in Rose Valley was entered between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Although nothing was stolen, significant damage was caused to the building.

