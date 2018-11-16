Evictions at Fishing Lake

By Andy Labdon

Five families from Fishing Lake First Nation are in danger of losing their homes. Last week eviction notices were sent to the families stating that ‘pursuant to Fishing Lake First Nation Chief and Councils motion made on Nov. 8, 2018; states that only registered band members of Fishing Lake First Nation be allocated or reside in residential properties on or owned by the First Nation.’

Moses Silverquill represents just one of the families who received the eviction notice, and he spoke to the News late Friday afternoon.

“I have no idea why this has suddenly happened,” said, Silverquill “I have lived in the same house for nine years, and now I have sixty days to find a new house for myself and my family.”

“We have seven children that attended the Fishing Lake First Nation school, so it seems so unfair for our own first nation leaders to evict us. We have treaty rights that are being violated by our own people.”

But Silverquill is worried about his family and where they will go. At present three generations live in the house which includes seven children one of whom was the victim of a dog attack in the summer.

The five families plan to fight the eviction notices and are planning to appeal to the Human Rights Commission.

At present, the News has learned there are 170 homes for the 420 population. Of those 170 homes, eight are empty and some five-bedroom dwellings are currently inhabited by a lone occupant.

The News was unsuccessful in reaching someone from the council for comment on Friday and will keep readers posted as the story develops.

