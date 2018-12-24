Christmas Celebrations

Fishing Lake First Nation residents facing eviction celebrated their own Christmas at the Kuroki Hall on Dec. 23, after being told they were not welcome at Fishing Lake’s annual Christmas celebration because they were not members.

A small army of volunteers prepared and organized the event in the weeks preceding, collecting donations and Christmas presents for the children affected.

Celebrations began with a prayer said by Janet Silverquill after which Rodney Nataucappo welcomed guests and thanked all the volunteers who bought food, prepared, and cooked, for the dinner .

Throughout the evening people sang along to the karaoke machine, and with over eighty presents donated the children left with a full stomach clasping their precious Christmas gifts.