Business Break, Enter and Thefts in Humboldt

Humboldt RCMP is investigating two break and enter thefts that occurred in the city of Humboldt between the evening of Jan 21, and the morning of Jan 22, 2019. Suspect(s) forced entry into two separate businesses on Highway 5 East in Humboldt. Two vehicles, various tools and a set of truck keys were stolen between the businesses. The stolen 2018 Ford F-150 and 2015 Ford F-150 were later recovered by the Humboldt and Rose Valley RCMP.

Humboldt and Rose Valley RCMP, along with Saskatoon RCMP Forensic Identification Services are investigating these files and believe them to be related.

If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact Humboldt RCMP at 306-682-2535 or you may contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.