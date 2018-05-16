Break & Enter’s in Foam Lake

A garage in Foam Lake suffered a Break & Enter on May 7 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm. A number of items were taken including a DeWalt Chopsaw, DeWalt Hand tools, and a wallet.

Again, in the RM of Foam Lake, another Break & Enter occurred on a farm between May 10 and 12. A number of items were taken including a 32” Emmerson TV, 42” Panasonic TV, tools, Gibson Hummingbird guitar, and numerous household items.

If you have any information about this or any other crime, please contact the Wadena Foam Lake RCMP at 306-338-6500 or you may contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800- 222- TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www. saskcrimestoppers.com