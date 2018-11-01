Break and enter

On Oct. 16, two Caucasian males in a late model two-tone burgundy and silver Ford F150 were seen leaving a farmyard in the RM of Ponass Lake. When the owner checked on his property he found it had been broken into and approximately $3500 worth of items were stolen, including a chainsaw and tool chest.

Greenwater RCMP and Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance from the public in solving this crime Anyone with any information on this incident are asked to call the Rose Valley RCMP at 306-322-2550, Kelvington RCMP at 306-327-1200 or you may call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com where you can also view information on other unsolved crimes.