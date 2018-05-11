Armed Robbery at Wadena Hotel.

The RCMP is asking the public for any information relating to an armed robbery at the Wadena Hotel. At approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 6, two individuals entered the Wadena Hotel armed with weapons and their faces covered. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen along with several packages of cigarettes. Fortunately, no one was injured during the robbery. The two individuals were described as one male, approximately 5’3″ to 5’4″ and one female, approximately two inches taller than the male 5’5″ to 5’6″

If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact Wadena RCMP Detachment at (306)338-6500, or if you wish to remain anonymous; contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to an arrest or a charge, or a case being cleared, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.