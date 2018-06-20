A wave of break and enters

In the last couple of days, a spate of break and enters have occurred at the Village Office of Quill Lake, the RM Office of Sasman, the RM of Office of Lakeview, and the MDSI building in Wadena. The crimes were committed on June 18 and 20 in the early hours of the morning. In every break and enter damage was caused to the interior of the buildings and small amounts of cash were stolen. It appears that in all cases the safe was the target in all break and enters.

If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact the Wadena Foam/Lake RCMP at 306- 338-6500 or you may contact Saskatchewan Crimes Stoppers anonymously at 1800-222 TIPs (8477).