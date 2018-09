Rose Valley resident meets long-lost niece and nephew

Out this week, the full story of how an orphan found her way to Lintlaw discovering her mother and grandmothers grave and found a new family and a long-lost brother.

Left to right, Amanda Evans, Hank and Roxine.

Amanda helped her mother Roxine find her long-lost family and brother Hank

Left Roxine and Hank meet for the first time. Right Joan Hagenes of Rose Valley in front, with the nephew and niece she never knew existed, Hank and Roxine.