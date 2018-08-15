Haveyou seen this man?

Have you seen this man?

Greenwater RCMP and Crime Stoppers are seeking the assistance from the public in solving a break-in at the Rose Valley Town Office at around 3 A.M. on July 19, 2018. An unknown Caucasian male used a sledgehammer to break through the walls of the building in an attempt to gain access to the safe inside. Video surveillance video did capture the subject leaving the building see the photo below.

The Greenwater RCMP would like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to police. Anyone with any information on this incident are asked to call the Kelvington RCMP at 306-327-1200 or you may call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com where you can also view information on other unsolved crimes.

If you think you know who this conatct Kelvington RCMP at 306-327-1200