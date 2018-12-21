2019 Canada Summer Jobs Employer Application Period Open Until Jan. 25, 2019

Cathay Wagantall, Member of Parliament for Yorkton-Melville, wishes to advise constituents that the application period is now open for employers and organizations hoping to access federal financial assistance to employ youth in the summer of 2019. This year’s application will no longer include a values test, asking about a group’s “core mandate” or what rights it respects.

“Last year’s Canada Summer Jobs program was handled so poorly by the Liberal government,” said Wagantall. “Justin Trudeau’s values test has no place in a tolerant, multicultural society such as Canada. Organizations should not have to agree with the ideological positions of the Liberal Party to get government funding.”

As a result of the Liberals values test, more than 1,500 Canada Summer Jobs applications were rejected in 2018, up from 126 rejections in 2017. Hundreds of other organizations withdrew their applications or did not apply at all due to their inability to sign the attestation. Many groups in Yorkton-Melville, including church camps, were denied funding because they didn’t “check the box” that demanded that they agree to the Liberal ideology, and many more groups didn’t bother applying knowing that they would be denied or out of disgust with the application.

“Prime Minister Trudeau financially punished anyone who applied or considered applying for funding if they didn’t hold the same personal beliefs as the Liberal government,” said Wagantall. “It’s very scary when a government picks and chooses who should receive assistance from a taxpayer-funded program because of personal values.”

Instead of the attestation which had to be submitted to in 2018, the 2019 application will list as ineligible, any project and jobs that “actively work to undermine or restrict a woman’s access to sexual and reproductive health services,” or that “advocate intolerance, discrimination and/or prejudice.”

“Canada Summer Jobs is a very valuable program not only for employers but for our youth as well,” said Wagantall. “The financial assistance from the government aids employers as they provide our youth with invaluable work experience and some much-needed income. I am pleased that clearer heads finally prevailed. However, my colleague’s and I will be monitoring the government’s handling of the 2019 program as there still appears to be indirect conditions on values that could impact applicants.”

Canada Summer Jobs provides funding to not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers and small businesses with 50 or fewer employees to create summer job opportunities for young people aged 15 to 30 years, and this year is not limited to only students.

Service Canada will inform applicants of their acceptance or rejection in April. All decisions on applications (according to budget availability) will be confirmed in writing (i.e. by email or by mail). Recipients must not hire the student before receiving the approval by Service Canada and the student cannot start the employment before the start date approved by Service Canada.

For further information and to apply, please visit Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs or a Service Canada Centre.

CSJ applications from employers are being accepted from Dec. 17, 2018 until Jan. 25, 2019.