Wadena’s Farmer’s Edge Superspiel attracts Chinese World Junior B Champions

The Chinese National Team skipped by Jiafeng Tian is one of the 16 teams set to compete in the 2018 Farmers Edge Superspiel in Wadena from Dec. 7 to 9.

Celebrating the second annual event, the 2018 Farmers Edge Superspiel is on the Saskatchewan and World Curling Tours where the winner earns an automatic berth in the 2019 Sasktel Provincial Tankard, having previously registered for CurlSask’s Men’s Playdowns.

An exciting addition to this year’s event is the appearance of Team Tian, who are the 2018 Pacific Asian Junior Curling Champions and the World Junior B Curling Champions. Tian will be joined by some of Saskatchewan’s top Brier contenders, many past Provincial Champions, and the Kody Hartung team, the first team to qualify for the 2019 Sasktel Tankard by winning a previous SCT event, as well as three local teams – Bindig, Comfort, Franko.

The event is set to start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 and will continue through to the Sunday, Dec. 9 playoffs with the final at 3:30 p.m. The first draw on Friday will feature a spectacular matchup with Team Hartung, the 2017 Farmers Edge Superspiel Champions against the Team Tian foursome.

Admission if free with a silver plate collection toward Junior Curling in Wadena.

Other Friday matchups at 6 p.m. include Lloyd Fell (PA) vs Scott Comfort (Wadena); Jay Bindig (Wadena) vs Travis Tokarz (Saskatoon Nutana); and Mitchell Dales (Saskatoon Sutherland) vs Kody Hartung (Saskatoon Nutana).

And at 8:45 p.m., Randy Bryden (Regina Callie) vs Aaron Hershmiller (Yorkton); Brent Franko (Wadena) vs Collin Coben (Unity/Kerrobert); Brad Heidt (Kerrobert) vs Ryan Armstrong (Lashburn); andMichael Carss (Saskatoon Sutherland) vs Ryan Deis (Fox Valley).

Saturday draws start at 8:30 a.m. sharp and the Sunday playoffs start at 9:30 a.m. and plus the 3:30 p.m. final.

The Wadena Curling Club will feature live streaming of games on the club’s Facebook page. Scores and results can be found on www.curlsask.ca.