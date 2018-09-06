Wadena Aquatic centre.

By Andy Labdon.

Summer swimming season is over at the Wadena pool as it closes its doors for the season. It has been a successful summer for the pool overall with a few problems arising that need tackling for next year. The main priority that was up for discussion for the council is the replacement of the pool liner. According to the Pool managers’ report, the liner is in such poor condition complaints of cut feet, algae and mould received have hastened the need for its replacement with an approximate cost of $110,000 for next summer. With the construction of the new $200,000 slide starting shortly, it’s looking like a major refit for the pool will be underway.

For anyone who struggled with the new online registration form, this year ideas are on the table to rectify the problem with a suggestion coming from Pool Manager, Dustin Mikush that a registration night is thrown into the ring as one idea.

Mikush also mentioned how pool hours and use could be tailored more efficiently for programs from private bookings to swimming lessons. Mikush also reported some considerable success, saying that the ‘Aquacise’ class was a colossal hit, fun days at the pool were hugely successful, and swimming classes were hectic. He also noted some little improvements that could be made to make the experience of visiting the Wadena pool a more pleasurable one. Council will evaluate the cost and need and decide on all aspects of Mikush’s recommendations.