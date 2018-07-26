Pinty’s NASCAR rumbles into Saskatoon

By Andy Labdon.

A cloudy afternoon greeted race fans at the Wyant Group Raceway in Saskatoon on July 25, 2018, for the Pinty’s Series Canadian NASCAR races. As in previous years former Wadenan, Byron Nelson, owner of Leland Industries attended with the Leland Industries NASCAR driven by Mark Dilley. Dilley has three wins, three poles, 37 top five positions and 64 top ten positions in 108 NASCAR Pinty’s Series career starts, and placed number six on the starting grid this year ending seventh overall.

The first 125 lap race saw only one spin-off by number 10 Luc Haukaas who was then ‘bumped’ by number 19 Adam Martin who had nowhere to go. Donald Theetge number 24 took the lead early in the race after passing race leader 47 Louis Dumolin and went on to win his first ever Pinty Nascar race.

In the second round, Cole Powell snatched the lead from race leader Louis Dumolin who peeled off into the pits after suffering a puncture.

The series continues its racing on Jul 28, 2018, at the Edmonton International Raceway with six more races across the country ending in Hamilton Ontario at the end of September.

Mark Dilly in the number 2 Leland Industries car fights off a challenge from No. 17 D.J. Kennington.