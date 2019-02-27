UPDATED* Water main breaks continue

The water main break at 5th Street NE and Kennedy Ave. in Wadena has promoted crews to alert the public that the water will be shut off starting at 7 a.m., Thursday morning, Feb. 28.

The entire northeast area of town from Hearn Ave. and north will be affected. Repairs are expected to to last the full day and water service may not be restored until Thursday evening.

Previous post: Residents in the 5th St NE & Kennedy Ave area are being advised of a water main break. Public Works will be moving to that area of town once the curb stop replacement in the southwest is complete. Residents are being advised water disruptions may occur as a result, updates will be provided once the public works crew is able to assess the break.