Wadena Town and Country Fair

BY ANDY LABDON

Two days of events kicked off with the pancake breakfast at the Legion Hall followed by the annual parade starting at 10 am sharp led by two sharply dressed Mounties. A procession of antique tractors a combine, horses and ﬂ oats followed behind and buzzing around the parade like bees were the brightly yellow jacketed Wyn-El-Wa Shriners club on their three-wheeled ATV’s.

Eager children and the odd adult scampered onto Main Street to retrieve the showers of candy thrown from ﬂ oats and vehicles as they trundled through town. A brief respite could be had at the Wadena volunteer ﬁreﬁghters’ “Burger Burn,” where burgers and hotdogs delighted the taste buds, after which crowds poured on to the sports grounds to see an ever-growing Show ‘n’ Shine, Demolition Derby, Chuckwagon racing and more. By noon the sports grounds had begun to swell with spectators eager to view the Wee Pee, Pee Wee gymkhana and barrel racing. On the opposite side of the grounds, the show ‘n’ shine sported, for the ﬁrst time, highly polished semi-trucks along with the favourite muscle cars, trucks from yesteryear, and vintage classics. Also, on display were motorcycles and some unusual looking snowmobiles.

A small kingdom of inﬂatables took up the centre stage attracting the smaller visitors for hours of energetic fun. For energy and sustenance, the candy van promised delights of the gourmet kind from candy ﬂoss to popcorn. If candy wasn’t your thing, the main concession stand promised extremely speedy service doling out burgers, fries and every conceivable concoction between. In the early afternoon, the chariots thundered around a newly renovated and slightly widened track with new metal railing keeping spectators safe.

Another type of thunder from bellowing V8s roared to life when the demolition derby erupted into life. With the bleachers full to capacity for the event, it’s looking like this will be a permanent fixture for years to come. Coming on the heels of the V8s and chariots, the chuckwagons raced until the sun nearly set. Night time bought on a magniﬁ cent display of ﬁ reworks to end what was a splendid day. Sunday started off at a slower pace, with events starting at a more civilized time of 10.30 a.m. with gymkhana, chariots and chuckwagons. Competing with this event for spectators, the co-ed slowpitch attracted seven teams, who batted the afternoon away making this year’s fair another success