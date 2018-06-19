Telephone Service Outage ALERT

Due to maintenance on an underwater fibre optic cable,
there will be no telephone service, cell phone service or internet
available between 1200 and 0200 (midnight-2 a.m., Wednesday morning)
in the following communities:
Archerwill, Dafoe, Elfros, Fishing Lake First Nation, Fosston, Insinger, Invermay,
Kelvington, Keeseekoose First Nation, Leslie, Lintlaw, Margo, Mozart,
Yellow Quill First Nation, Perigord, Rose Valley, Sheho, Springside,
Wadena, Wishart, and Wynyard.
FOR THOSE IN THE
WADENA TELEPHONE EXCHANGE OF 306-338- (land lines only)
EMERGENCIES CAN BE DIRECTED TO
306-338-6500
DURING THOSE HOURS UNTIL SERVICE IS RESTORED