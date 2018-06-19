Telephone Service Outage ALERT

Due to maintenance on an underwater fibre optic cable,

there will be no telephone service, cell phone service or internet

available between 1200 and 0200 (midnight-2 a.m., Wednesday morning)

in the following communities:

Archerwill, Dafoe, Elfros, Fishing Lake First Nation, Fosston, Insinger, Invermay,

Kelvington, Keeseekoose First Nation, Leslie, Lintlaw, Margo, Mozart,

Yellow Quill First Nation, Perigord, Rose Valley, Sheho, Springside,

Wadena, Wishart, and Wynyard.

FOR THOSE IN THE

WADENA TELEPHONE EXCHANGE OF 306-338- (land lines only)

EMERGENCIES CAN BE DIRECTED TO

306-338-6500

DURING THOSE HOURS UNTIL SERVICE IS RESTORED