Rose Valley break-in

The Greenwater RCMP continue their investigation into a break-in that occurred in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue South in Rose Valley, Sask.

Sometime during the night of Feb. 6, 2018, suspect(s) broke a window, entered the residence, then caused damage throughout.

The Greenwater RCMP and Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance from the public in solving the crime.

If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact the Greenwater RCMP Detachment at 306-322-2550 or you may call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), through SaskTel at *8477, or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com