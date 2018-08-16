Ground broken at Wadena Rec Centre

An official ground-breaking ceremony took place Thursday, August 16, on the east side of the Wadena Rec Centre for the anticipated new addition. The new build will house an additional four dressing rooms and referee room complete with bathrooms and showers; there will also be a mechanical room, janitor’s room and a small storage room. The new building will connect to the existing older rink through a walkway called the “link.”

“Cameco days raised $100,000.00, and that’s spearheaded our ambition to put an addition onto the rink,” said Mayor Greg Linen, “The engineering report for the rink gave it more life, and as this rink has been an iconic emblem for Wadena and this community so let’s keep it going forward.”

See next week’s edition for the full story out on August 20.