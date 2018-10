Next week on Oct 24 the 2271 Pipestone Royal Canadian Army Cadets will be taking part in their fourth annual Bottle Drive in Wadena in a bid to raise funds for their activities. Cadets will be knocking on doors throughout Wadena from 4 pm to. If you would like to arrange for a pick up of unwanted bottles call Maryann at Wadena Glass on 306-338-3682 or 9888.