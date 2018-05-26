LOCATED* Missing youth: Wadena RCMP

RCMP reported late last night that Raydon was located safe.

Thanks to everyone for your efforts.

Wadena RCMP is requesting the assistance from the public in locating Raydon Sabit, 13, who went missing from Fishing Lake First Nation May 24, 2018.

Raydon is described as: 5′ 8″ inches, has brown eyes and brown hair and weighing 100 lbs. He was last seen at 5 p.m., wearing a red and black T-shirt and did not have shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wadena RCMP at 306-338-6500, their local police service or RCMP detachment at #310-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).