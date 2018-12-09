Farmer’s Edge Super Spiel not for the faint of heart

By Alison Squires

After a challenging weekend and some interesting cultural adjustments, four teams remained mid-Sunday afternoon for the finalists in the Farmer’s Edge Super Spiel held in Wadena Dec. 7-9. as 16 teams vied for a berth to the men’s playdowns.

Landing in the semi-finals was Team Comfort of the host Wadena Curling Club, to face Team Tian of China, and Team Kody Hartung of Saskatoon’s Nutana Curling Club was to take on Team Bryden of the Callie CC in Regina. As Hartung had already earned a berth, and Team China are not from Saskatchewan, it was down to Comfort versus Bryden while Hartung and Tian played it out for the prize money.

There was no disappointment for fans as early indications it was going to be a competitive weekend. Earlier in the week, local junior men’s Team Binding faced Team Tian of China for a friendly warm-up to the big weekend.

“A few triple peels, … open freezes to force, clutch draws against a big steels … this game had it all,” posted the Wadena Curling Club on its Facebook page, which actually hosted live streams and scoring for the whole weekend.

In the end, it was Wadena’s hometown Team Comfort who defeated Team Bryden 7-1 for the berthafter six ends and Kody Hartung took top spot in the Farmer’s Edge Super Spiel over Team Tian.