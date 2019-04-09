Stolen items recovered

Humboldt RCMP conducted a search of a residence in Humboldt on March 28 and recovered several tools as a result. The items are:

air compressor, weed eater, industrial lights, chain saw, socket set, welding torch, gas generator, tire rack, solar panels, mitre saw, and a heavy duty vehicle jack.

RCMP have conducted local checks against their stolen property files and cannot determine the rightful owners of these items. If you have lost or had any of these items stolen, and can described/identify them, please contact Humboldt RCMP at 306-682-2535

If you have information about this or any other crime, you may contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.