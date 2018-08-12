Boat motor theft focus of investigation

The theft of a trolling motor is the focus of an investigation by Greenwater RCMP after the motor disappeared from the marina, located at Greenwater Lake Provincial Park, sometime between between July 28 and July 29, 2018.

The motor is described as a black Minn Kota trolling motor off a power boat docked in the marina.

Anyone with any information on this incident are asked to call the Rose Valley RCMP at 306-322-2550 or you may call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com where you can also view information on other unsolved crimes.

The Greenwater RCMP would like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to police.