Armed robbery suspects arrested near Invermay

Suspects in a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies ranging from Prince Albert to Jansen were arrested this afternoon south of Invermay, Sask.

Two male suspects were believed to be accompanied by two females driving the suspect vehicle, a black 2016 Volkswagen Golf, stolen from Saskatoon.

Robberies began on March 4 when a business on 6th Ave in Prince Albert was robbed by two suspects using a firearm.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., RCMP in Humboldt were called to a business on Main Street in the town of Jansen where two males with covered faces and weapons in hand, exited the same vehicle described in the Prince Albert robbery and approached the business.

The owner and staff saw the males approaching and locked the doors. The males tried to force their way into the business, but were not successful. The males then returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.

Then at 6:05 p.m., it is believed the same males entered a store in Spalding, Sask., carrying a knife and sawed-off rifle. A male patron was assaulted by the pair as he tried to disarm the suspects. There were other employees and patrons in the store at the time. The suspects then fled in the same vehicle and it is believed the vehicle headed north.

The RCMP thanks the public for their assistance in locating the suspects. The incidents are still under investigation.